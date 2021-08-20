Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells 25,227 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 25,227 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $2,247,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. 1,081,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,246. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

