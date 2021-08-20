Insight Protocol (INX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51,219.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $210,399.86 and $51,219.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00848449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00049076 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

