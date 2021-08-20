Insights Network Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $713.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00827873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,757,156 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.