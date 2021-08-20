Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

