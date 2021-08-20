Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.33. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.