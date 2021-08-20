Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 22,682 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTLA traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $149.32. The stock had a trading volume of 672,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,463. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

