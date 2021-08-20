Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 22,682 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NTLA traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $149.32. The stock had a trading volume of 672,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,463. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 2.14.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
