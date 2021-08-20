Intelligent Trading Foundation 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,926.00 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $24,168.95 and approximately $40,926.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

