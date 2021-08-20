International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

IBM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.11. 2,633,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

