International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $412,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

