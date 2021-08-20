Internet Computer Market Cap Achieves $10.67 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $68.75 or 0.00141401 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and approximately $621.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,246,888 coins and its circulating supply is 155,186,565 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

