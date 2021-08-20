inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

