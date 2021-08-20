Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Roth Capital

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,798. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,724,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

