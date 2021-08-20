Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.33 and last traded at $37.33. Approximately 7,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 94,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.