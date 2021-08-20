Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,162. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
