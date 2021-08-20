Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,162. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.