Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,172. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

