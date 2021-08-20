Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

