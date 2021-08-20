Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,215. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter.

