Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,820. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.92.

