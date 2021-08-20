Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.88

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 68884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,233,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

