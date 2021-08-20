Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $656,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.73. 37,961,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

