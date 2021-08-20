Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period.

