Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
