Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.70. 890,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 801,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.