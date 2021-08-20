Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.14. 1,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35.

