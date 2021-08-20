Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Down 2.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.36 and last traded at $90.36. 1,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.