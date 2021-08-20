Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 476.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.82% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

