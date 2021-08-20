Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: WPTIF):

8/12/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating.

8/10/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/9/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/19/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$21.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

