Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CoreSite Realty (COR)

8/16/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

8/9/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE COR opened at $145.84 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $146.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

