Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $519.00 to $488.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

8/5/2021 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $560.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $400.00 to $485.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.33. 83,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,936. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold 455,076 shares of company stock worth $178,021,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

