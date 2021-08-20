Investors Buy High Volume of Cross Country Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. 13,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,425. The company has a market capitalization of $753.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.