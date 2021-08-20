Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,328% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

MUR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

