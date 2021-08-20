Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 769 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 524,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,725. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

