Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of 652% compared to the typical volume of 959 call options.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 3,096,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

