Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the average daily volume of 476 call options.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,708. Domo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $93.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

