Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 call options.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 105,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

