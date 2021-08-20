Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,012% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

Several analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

