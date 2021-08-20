Investors Purchase Large Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Call Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the average daily volume of 332 call options.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 590,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 517,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 97,546.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

