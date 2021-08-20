ION Geophysical (IO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO):

8/16/2021 – ION Geophysical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

8/16/2021 – ION Geophysical had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.20 to $3.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – ION Geophysical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

8/4/2021 – ION Geophysical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

7/27/2021 – ION Geophysical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

7/21/2021 – ION Geophysical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

NYSE:IO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical Co. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

