IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,506,447 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

In related news, insider Aedhmar Hynes purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50). Also, insider David Baynes sold 12,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £15,501.32 ($20,252.57).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

