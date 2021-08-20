Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.38% of Iridium Communications worth $178,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,180,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

IRDM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -388.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

