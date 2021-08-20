IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.18 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $121.18 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,738,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,496,620 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

