iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.09% of iRobot worth $80,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $80.98 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

