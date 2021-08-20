Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.