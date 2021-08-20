Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

