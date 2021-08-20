iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Lifted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 416,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

