iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Reduced by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63.

