iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.