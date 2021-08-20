iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

