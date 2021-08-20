iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,691 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 258,548 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

