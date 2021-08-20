iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 500,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,417,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,262,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,570,000.

BATS:ACWV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 222,464 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16.

