iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,121 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $433,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,366,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. 603,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

